10 things coming up in Chichester

1 Theatre. The Rise & Fall of Little Voice, a tale of despair, love and hope written by Jim Cartwright, is the Arundel Festival production from the Arundel Players, opening on Saturday, August 18 until Saturday, August 25 at The Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel. Directed by Tony Bright, The Rise & Fall of Little Voice is set in a small northern town and is about a shy, reclusive girl, nicknamed Little Voice who lives with her larger-than-life mother, Mari, played by Michaela Cooke, whose sole purpose in life is to find another man.

2 Art. Elaine Pamphilon and Christopher Marvell are the featured artists from August 10-September 1 at Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery. The venue, also as part of the Arundel Festival, will also feature the work of Giles Penny from August 18-27.

3 Art. Giles Penny’s Waving Man sculpture has now been installed on the Causeway roundabout in Arundel for the 30th-anniversary Arundel Gallery Trail. It is 120cm tall and atop a 12ft corten steel plinth made for the Gallery Trail by Booth Engineering in Ford. The 2018 Arundel Gallery Trail will be between Saturday, August 18 and Bank Holiday Monday, August 27. It will celebrate local talent in 65 locations with 150-plus artists and makers taking part. Sculptors, painters, printers, ceramicists, illustrators, textiles, tapestry, furniture makers, photographers and jewellers are among the many exhibitors showing.

4 Festival. Arundel Castle and Gardens is to be the medieval backdrop to outdoor performances of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice on Friday, August 17 and Saturday, August 18. Kicking off the 40th annual Arundel Festival, theatre group Illryia will make its debut at the Castle with these intimate evening performances. Tickets and times: 5.30pm castle grounds open; 6.30pm The Collector Earl’s Garden gates open; 7.30pm performances start. Running time: two hours with 30 min interval. Tickets from the castle.

5 Racing. Following a successful Qatar Goodwood Festival, Goodwood Racecourse is preparing for its most fun-packed fixture yet; the August Bank Holiday Weekend on Friday, August 24 to Sunday, August 26. Spokesman Sam Hanson said: “It will be an enchanting long weekend that celebrates the Great British summer holidays of yesteryear, the August Bank Holiday Weekend fixture will feature top quality horse-racing, Friday fireworks and a host of nostalgic activities for the whole family.”

6 Art. Elemental is the title of ARTEL Contemporary Art’s Summer Exhibition 2018 at Chichester’s Oxmarket Centre of Arts running from Monday, August 14 to Sunday, August 26, 10am to 4.30pm (closed Mondays).

7 Theatre. Charles Edwards, Patricia Hodge and Paul Jesson line up in Copenhagen (by Michael Frayn in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre from August 17-September 22.

8 Art. Arundel Museum presents its summer exhibition 2018 of artworks created by students aged 15-18, all of whom attend local secondary schools. The participating schools are: Bishop Luffa CE School, Chichester High School, Christ’s Hospital, Lancing College, The Regis Academy, Slindon College and St Philip Howard.

9 Theatre. Me and My Girl continues its run at Chichester Festival Theatre, starring Matt Lucas, until August 25.

10 Show. The Spirit of the Horse brings the show Renaissance to Fontwell Racecourse from Thursday to Sunday, August 16-19. Spokesman Binky Beaumont said: “Staged in the superb equestrian touring theatre specially designed for Spirit of the Horse by the world’s leading makers of contemporary tensile structures, with state-of-the-art lighting and sound, this is truly a world-class show appealing to all ages – and not just those who enthuse about horses.”