10 things coming up in the Chichester area!

1 Theatre. Arts Dream Selsey marks the centenary of the Armistice with a production of Journey’s End by R C Sherriff in the very building in which Sherriff himself once saw the play performed. The production runs from October 4-9 at The Pavilion, 103 High Street, Selsey, with tickets available from Highhouse Insurance Services Limited, 101 High Street, Selsey or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/artsdreamselsey.

2 Music. A new series of concerts at Chichester’s St John’s Chapel is being masterminded by Crispin Ward, head of orchestral studies at the University of Chichester. Coming up are Crotchet and Quavers are on October 4 and Clarinet Roulette on October 11. The concerts are 12-12.45pm. People can come and go as they please. There are no tickets. The concerts are free, with donations going to the Friends of St John’s. Crotchets & Quavers describe themselves as “five vocalists who sing a variety of music styles to satisfy our widespread interests.”

3 Art. Atlantic Edge is the first big solo sculpture exhibition by Jane Fremantle, offering works inspired by the Atlantic Coast at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from October 2-7 (free entry). Jane says she is trying to explore the energy experienced at the meeting place of sea, sky and cliffs.

4 Vintage. Chichester’s Dawn Gracie celebrates the decades closest to her heart with her Vintage Weekender, a weekend for grown-ups away from the children. It runs from October 5-8 at Mill Rythe on Hayling Island – a chance to wallow in some of the simpler pleasures of the 50s and 60s plus a dash of the 20s. Book on 01442 508850 or www.awayresorts.co.uk.

5 Theatre. Sharon Small stars in Christine Mary Dunford’s newly-adapted version of Lisa Genova’s best-selling novel Still Alice which comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, October 9 to 13. Tickets on 01483 440000 or www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk.

6 Music. The Castalian Quartet open the latest Chichester Chamber Concerts series on Thursday, October 4 at 7.30pm in the Assembly Room, Chichester Council House, North Street, Chichester. Sini Simonen (violin), Daniel Roberts (violin), Charlotte Bonneton (viola) and Christopher Graves (cello) will perform Haydn – String Quartet in D major Op 76 No 5; Fauré – String Quartet in E minor Op.121; and Beethoven – String Quartet in E minor Op 59 No 2. Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre.

7 Art. Derek Boshier Paintings, Drawings, Prints & Films runs at Jack House Gallery, Portsmouth from Sept 6-Oct 13).

8 Comedy. Phill Jupitus brings his show Juplicity to Bognor’s Regis Centre on Friday, October 5 at 8pm. Spokeswoman Caroline Bennett said: “Think of larger-than-life characters in the comedy world and Phill Jupitus will almost certainly come to mind. The big and bearded comic, writer and broadcaster is touring his latest show Juplicity across the UK and brings the show to Bognor.” Tickets on 01243 861010 or regiscentre.co.uk.

9 Music. Alone on a desert island, what music would you choose to remind you of home? Author and playwright Simon Brett will be answering precisely that question in Music for a Desert Island, with Gill Farquharson asking the questions and finding out how he would cope. The entertainment starts at 7pm on Saturday, October 13 at Arundel’s St Nicholas Church. Tickets £10 on 01903 882262.

10 Theatre. Chichester Community Theatre company are staging a gruesome tale of smuggling, murder, trial and execution – staged in the building, the Guidhall, in which the trial actually took place. The Hawkhurst Gang comes from Chichester playwright Greg Mosse. Weald & Downland Living Museum, Singleton on Saturday, October 6 at 3pm and 7pm and Sunday, October 7, 3pm Tickets: £12. Tickets from museum.

