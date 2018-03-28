10 things to do in the Chichester area this Easter

Things you mustn't miss...

1 Theatre. Agatha Christie’s Love From A Stranger comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, March 27 to 31. A whirlwind romance with a handsome and charming stranger sweeps Cecily Harrington off her feet, and she recklessly abandons her old life to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound love is not all that he seems...

2 Easter. Flip Out Chichester is hosting an “eggstravaganza” for all the family this Easter. The trampoline and adventure destination is getting cracking on plans to keep the kids entertained throughout the entire spring break. From Good Friday until to Sunday, April 15, the leisure attraction will be holding competitions, activities, offers and giveaways galore. 01243 256590.

3 Theatre. Plenty of chills are promised as a dynamic new adaptation of The Turn of the Screw embarks on a UK tour, taking in Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal from April 3-7.

4 Easter. From Good Friday, March 30 to Easter Monday, April 2 visitors to the Weald & Downland Living Museum near Chichester can experience traditional Easter preparations and celebrations, which begin with the traditional Good Friday bake in the museum’s Winkhurst Tudor kitchen. Activities vary each day and include egg painting, bonnet making and an Easter bonnet parade in the Market Square on Monday, April 2. Take part in the Easter nest hunt around the museum site for a chocolate prize.

5 Easter. The Wintershall Players present The Passion of Jesus in Guildford on Easter Saturday, March 31 at 12 noon and 2.30pm. The players and animals return to the High Street in Guildford, in their home county of Surrey, promising an “awe-inspiring full-scale re-enactment of The Passion of Jesus.” The play begins at the junction of High Street and Quarry Street at 12 noon and again at 2.30pm.

6 Theatre. A stage classic from the man best known as Dad’s Army’s Private Godfrey is the next challenge for the Funtington Players. Friends and co-directors Heather Birchenough and Sue Wilkins are masterminding a revival of The Ghost Train by Arnold Ridley at West Ashling village hall from April 10-14. Tickets on 07565 464271.

7 Easter. Dusty’s Giant Easter Duck Hunt at Arundel Wetland Centre, Friday, March 30-Sunday, April 15. Help Dusty Duck find cheeky giant yellow ducks hiding around the reserve during the Easter holidays. Dusty Duck, the children’s character created by the world-famous Aardman studios for the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust, will be encouraging children and their families to find the missing rubber ducks to win a treat (top circle).

8 Easter. RSPB Pulborough Brooks nature reserve is offering free entry at a special family fun day to celebrate the start of spring, with a host of outdoor activities on offer, plus an all new adventure playground. The free family fun day will be held on Saturday, March 31, and events will include pond-dipping, games and a springtime quiz to guide you around the miles of nature trails the reserve has to offer. The reserve will also be running special family events across the Easter holidays. Your children can become wildlife detectives; learning to set up footprint tunnels, dissecting owl pellets, den building, pond-dipping and even explore nature-based arts and crafts. www.rspb.org.uk/pulboroughbrooks.

9 Easter. Join the Octonauts in a brand-new Shark Mission this Easter and at SEA LIFE Brighton from March 30–April 22 (lower circle).

10 Theatre. Sir Michael Parkinson will celebrate some of the defining moments of his tenure as one of the most recognisable and widely- sought-after interviewers of the 20th and 21st centuries, by hosting a an evening at Theatre Royal Brighton on Sunday, April 1. Tickets from the venue.

