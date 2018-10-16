Acclaimed sculptor Philip Jackson exhibits in Petworth

Behind The Mask by Philip Jackson offers an exhibition at Augustus Brandt in Petworth running from October 19-November 24.

Philip is one of Britain’s most respected and commissioned sculptors and has produced some of our country’s best-known public works. His London work includes such icons as the Bomber Command Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, members of the Royal family including the late Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother on The Mall, HM Elizabeth II and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor Great Park, and The Gurkha Monument in Horse Guards Parade. Recent public works include Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, in Lincoln’s Inn.

As a regular visitor to Augustus Brandt, Philip was immediately receptive to the idea of showing his works there: “I have known and admired for many years the charming Georgian house that is now the home of Augustus Brandt, so I am particularly thrilled to be exhibiting my sculptures within its elegant, well-appointed and interesting interiors.”

Exhibition spokeswoman Alicia Lowes said: “From the towering, masked Magistrate to the demure Mr Bennett’s Daughter, Jackson’s large-scale figures have been brought inside for this exhibition.

“A phalanx of cloaked female figures, Dogerina’s Progress, dominates one room, an arresting vision for the passer-by as they march towards the gallery’s plate glass window whilst Winter on the Veneto stands serenely next to a period fireplace and an 18th-century Florentine mirror.”

Alicia added: “Augustus Brandt is based in Newlands House, an 18th-century Georgian townhouse and coach house in the thriving market town of Petworth. It has 7,500 square feet of gallery space, spread over 17 rooms.

“The building, with its generous proportions and original features, provides a dramatic and intimate backdrop for Jackson’s large-scale pieces, some of which are in excess of eight feet high. Shown for the first time in room-sets filled with gilt consoles and mirrors and crystal chandeliers, the exhibition creates a more private encounter with the artist’s work.

“Also on display will be a large group of small scale bronzes, including the recent Contemplating Canaletto and Study for the Redotto.

“Philip Jackson describes his own work as essentially an impressionistic rendering of the figure. Drawing on organic forms, the figures seemingly grow out of the ground, with the texture resembling tree bark.

“Therefore, it seemed a natural choice that Dutch-born local photographer Peter Thuring’s Ancient and Veteran Trees of Petworth exhibition will be on display alongside the figures.”

Opening hours are 10am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/mcgoo-plays-chichester-as-he-releases-new-deluxe-version-of-album-1-8666154





https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/when-lies-turn-the-air-orange-synaesthetic-new-novel-from-lezanne-clannachan-1-8666152



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/a-wonderfully-wicked-way-to-enjoy-the-mayflower-s-fab-refurb-in-southampton-1-8665061



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/new-tour-sees-tom-robinson-perform-his-classic-debut-album-power-in-the-darkness-in-its-entirety-1-8666269



http://https://www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/whats-on/music/karine-polwart-plays-brighton-on-back-of-new-album-1-8665962



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/excellent-bookings-as-shoreham-gets-ready-for-panto-1-8665091



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/panto-roles-beckon-for-worthing-area-youngsters-1-8665081