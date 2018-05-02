Art Direct Group show at Chichester's Oxmarket

The Art Direct Group exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery runs from May 8-20.

The group has been assembled by full-time artist Martin Piercy, from Southsea. Martin is also selling his work from a mini gallery at Draper’s Yard (behind Clothkits) in The Hornet.

Martin says he set the group up to “allow art and craft-makers to share the cost of showing work at specialist venues” such as the Oxmarket.

“However, it is not only local artists from the Chichester area exhibiting. Bernadetta Skwarczyńska is from Bournemouth and she will be sure to catch the eye with her very large, colourful paintings. Danny Byrne is from Ringwood, and Erin Wright is a painter, furniture maker and gilder, including a lot of gilding work helping to restore HMS Warrior.”

Martin said: “After working for a living in jobs I didn’t really enjoy I was lucky enough to turn my painting interest into a full time job about 16 years ago. I have since gone on to work as the resident artist in a large gallery, open my own gallery for seven years and sold work to many parts of the world from galleries and exhibitions. I am now retired, but still selling from Draper’s Yard, Chichester.

“Erin Wright is a very talented artist and craft-maker from Portsmouth. She is a painter, furniture maker, illustrator and is an experienced gilder.

“Gerry Foronda is a full-time painter living and working in Chichester.

“Originally from the Philippines, his colourful and vibrant paintings reflect his enthusiasm and life in the Philippines.

“James Carpenter works and lives in the London area.

“He is a semi-retired graphic designer and is now producing realistic paintings that include animals and portraits of famous people.

“James Robinson lives and works in Littlehampton and paints in a more traditional style –thatched cottages, watermills, the sea, landscapes and more.

“Louise Russell is a painter, well known for teaching, directing and performing music locally.

“Louise lives in Chichester and likes to draw and paint in different styles.

“But she has recently spent more time producing abstract work.

“Tanya Hinton, a painter living in Mere, Wiltshire, is probably best known for her realistic paintings of wildlife on wood and other natural and recycled materials.

“Vincent Lavender lives in Emsworth and is a photographer exhibiting work taken locally and on his travels to many different countries.

“He is also well known locally for playing the drums in a band.

“Susan Westman lives in Partridge Green and paints eye-catching mixed media abstract paintings and will also be exhibiting accessories made from miniature paintings.”

