Award-winning photographer Eamonn McCabe in Chichester

Award-winning photographer Eamonn McCabe will give a presentation in Chichester called My Life in Pictures.

Rob De Ruiter, from Bognor Regis Camera Club, said: “On Wednesday, April 11, we will be hosting a special event which is organised jointly with Chichester Camera Club at 7.15pm (for a 7.30pm start) in the Mitre Lecture Theatre at the Bishop Otter campus of Chichester University.

“Reflecting on a professional career that spans five decades, Eamonn’s talk will cover a wide spectrum of photographic topics: from sport to portraits, from film to Instagram.Eamonn is one of the leading press photographers of his generation. He started his career in sports photography, working for the Observer from 1976 onwards. In that role he covered three Olympic Games and won the coveted Sports Photographer of the Year award a record four times. In in 1985 he was also named News Photographer of the Year for his coverage of the Heysel stadium disaster.

“In 1988 he became the Guardian’s picture editor and won the Picture Editor of the Year title a record six times. From 2001 he became a freelance photographer working primarily on people and portraits. His portraits have been published in many national newspapers and many are included in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery.”

Tickets from Rob de Ruiter on 0775 7563636.

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



See also: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/all-the-fun-of-jeeves-and-wooster-in-bognor-regis-1-8438674



See also: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/track-down-superheroes-for-portsmouth-comic-con-1-8438122



See also: https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/chris-antonik-from-toronto-to-worthing-1-8438606



See also: https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/gangsta-granny-heads-to-worthing-1-8438163