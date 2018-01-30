Brighton contribution to terror art exhibition

Art works by a University of Brighton professor and graduate are included in a major new exhibition at the Imperial War Museum in London.

Indrė Šerpytytė and Professor David Cotterrell’s works feature alongside those by other artists including Ai Weiwei and Grayson Perry in the Age of Terror: Art Since 9/11 which runs until May 28. The 50 works of art include film, sculpture, painting, installations, photography and prints, many of which will be exhibited publicly in the UK for the first time. The exhibition is the museum’s largest contemporary visual-art exhibition to date.

Staged in Imperial War Museums’ centenary year, the exhibition looks at artists’ responses to war and conflict since the terrorist attacks on September 11 2001 and features more than 40 British and international contemporary artists.

Professor David Cotterell, the university’s professor of fine art, is an installation artist and digital-media specialist in video, audio interactive media, artificial intelligence, device control and hybrid technology.

Indrė Šerpytytė, who graduated with a photography degree in 2006, focuses her work on the impact of war, history and perception through photography, sculpture, installation and painting.

Spokesman Phil Mills said: “Indrė’s 150mph, an abstract painting of metallic vertical lines, deals with the 9/11 attack on New York’s twin towers and is a chilling representation of the facade of one of the towers as seen by someone who jumped and plummeted past this classic of modern architecture at an estimated 150 miles per hour.”