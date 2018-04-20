Chichester Camera Club focuses on new talents

Chichester Camera Club’s annual spring exhibition will feature the work of new and aspiring photographers.

Club spokesman Richard Ryder said: “The Chichester Camera Club will be celebrating the 125th year of its founding this year when it was originally known as the Chichester Photographic Society.

“The club’s annual spring exhibition for new and aspiring photographers will be held on the weekend of April 28-29 at the Tangmere Community Centre. Now in its fourth year, this is a superb opportunity to see really creative and inspiring work. The exhibition will showcase the work of these photographers in both print and projected digital images (PDIs). The photographers will be on hand over the weekend and will be more than happy to discuss their work and photography in general with visitors.”

Saturday, April 28, 10am- 5pm; Sunday, April 29, 10am-4pm. Refreshments served throughout the weekend.

Raffle for various prizes.

Free admission and parking.

