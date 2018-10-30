Chichester charity Outside In to have key role in self-portrait prize

Chichester charity Outside In has been named as official partner for The Ruth Borchard Self-Portrait Prize 2019.

Marc Steene, founder and director of Outside In, said: “As a celebration of contemporary British and Irish self-portraiture, the competition offers a unique opportunity for established and emerging artists to compete for a £10,000 prize, the possibility to have their work purchased for the Ruth Borchard Next Generation Collection, and a chance for their work to be included in a four-month exhibition at Piano Nobile, Kings Place, London.

Marc added: “Outside In is delighted to be an official partner of the 2019 Ruth Borchard biennial self portrait prize. Working together we will be able to support and include the many talented, but overlooked artists in our communities to take part in this prestigious event.”

Roberta Travers, of The Ruth Borchard Collection and Prize, added: “We are very excited to promote the work of all Outside In artists, and having their help to showcase the powerful practice of self-portraiture. Historically, the prize and exhibition have opened doors for previously unknown artists, like the most recent winner Benjamin Ogbebor from Hackney, whose self-portrait now sits alongside works by renowned artists such as Celia Paul.”

All artists working, living or studying in the UK and Ireland are eligible to enter. However, all works must be a self-portrait of the artist.

The prize encourages artists making figurative or abstract, working alone or in a group, from life or from memory to enter.

The prize will open for submissions in January 2019. For further information contact info@ruthborchard.org.uk or visit www.ruthborchard.org.uk and www.outsidein.org.uk.

