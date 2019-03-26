Crawley Cineworld gets latest revolutionary cinematic experience - 270 degree ScreenX

Cineworld has announced that a revolutionary new cinema technology called ScreenX will arrive at Cineworld Crawley on Friday April 5.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema technology expanding the traditional cinema screen to the side auditorium walls, creating a 270-degree viewing experience for the audience.

The ScreenX new generation screen is coming to Crawley

Originally launched in South Korea, Cineworld Crawley will be the latest cinema in the UK to install the new technology, bringing the total number of ScreenX auditoriums to 12.

The innovative technology uses an array of projectors and with proprietary ScreenX software, blends multiple images into one seamless image extending from the central screen out.

ScreenX walls are installed with a fabric to ensure brightness and colour closely match the content on the main screen and extend the length of the auditorium. Strategically placed audio systems and speakers ensure that sound does not compromise the immersive viewing experience.

Bringing the ScreenX offering to the UK was born out of a partnership between Cineworld and CJ 4DPLEX, who previously worked together to introduce 4DX in 2015.

Since launching globally in 2015, ScreenX has quickly and effectively increased its international reach, successfully screening both Hollywood blockbusters and local feature films alike.

Upcoming films that movie fans can experience in ScreenX include Detective Pikachu and Godzilla: King of Monsters, as well as the highly anticipated DC blockbuster Shazam!

“We know cinema is all about the experience and for this reason our technology is designed to connect cinemagoers more closely with the action,” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

“ScreenX mimics how the human eye interprets a visual by appealing to both our front and peripheral vision. It honours our commitment to break cinematic boundaries and create amazing cinema experiences.”

Matthew Blinch, General Manager of Cineworld Crawley, said: “We look forward to welcoming cinemagoers in Crawley to ScreenX. We are driven by innovation and this fully immersive screen will transform the way our customers experience film. We’ll be opening the screen with Shazam! and can’t wait to transport movie fans into the onscreen action.”

The new cinematic technology builds on the strong offering already available at Crawley, including 4DX, IMAX, a Baskins Robbins ice cream counter and a Starbucks.

Customers at Cineworld Crawley will pay £15.80 (adult ticket price) for ScreenX.

Cineworld Unlimited Card customers will be able to enjoy ScreenX at Cineworld Crawley from only £3.

Follow @Cineworld and tweet using #CineworldScreenX or search Cineworld Crawley on Facebook.

For more information on Cineworld Cinemas, visit www.cineworld.com.

Tickets for ScreenX will become available at www.cineworld.com/screenx