Dance demonstration and talk from two top choreographers at The Capitol, Horsham

Chantry Dance Company are hosting a fun, free and informative talk and dance at The Capitol, Horsham, on Saturday, June 30 (7pm).

Co-artistic director Paul Chantry said: “Join Chantry Dance Company for a special presentation, Day in the Life of a Dancer. This original and exciting event is a combined talk and dance demonstration from two of the UK’s top dancers and choreographers.

“Day in the Life of a Dancer presents a fascinating look at the dancer’s day. Learn what it takes to become a dancer, how they maintain their fitness, strength and flexibility. Learn all about how they rehearse and how they learn choreography as well as watching some fabulous dancing from the presenters.”

The evening will be delivered by Chantry Dance Company’s artistic directors, Paul Chantry and Rae Piper, choreographers of popular stage shows including the Olivier nominated David Walliams’s West End production of Gangsta Granny and the Horrible Histories shows.

“It is suitable for ages seven and up and is particularly good for schools, dance groups, and students studying dance GCSE, A-Level or degree – but most of all it is for anyone and everyone who wants to know more about dance! This is a completely-free event, but you must pre-book a ticket to reserve your seat. Tickets can be ordered at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or 01403 750220.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.