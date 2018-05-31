Follow the art trail to see a variety of fascinating pieces in Horsham

Horsham Artists Open Studios opens its doors over the first two weekends of June.

The key dates are June 9 and 10 and June 16 and 17, 10am-5pm. Free entry.

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “The art trail will lead you to 15 venues where 66 artists will be displaying a wide range of arts and crafts.

“While many artists will be displaying their art and crafts in public places, others will be opening their private studios and homes for you to visit. Some artists will be working on the day showing how their work is created.

“Alison Ingram is a professional, award-winning Warnham-based artist, known for her unique interpretation of wildlife. Over the past 20 years she has developed her distinctive style, combining her knowledge and interest in wildlife with contemporary design. All Alison’s paintings are in oil and developed on the canvas rather than being meticulously planned beforehand.

“She is a keen supporter of swift conservation and her images have been used by various swift groups to advertise their vital work. She is also a carer for any swifts in need. She has a painting on permanent display in Horsham Museum and in Nature in Art Museum in Gloucestershire, where she is artist in residence for a week every year. Alison has been voted in as a signature member of the Society of Animal Artists based in the USA. She exhibits with the society regularly.”

Esther continued: “Lesley Taylor’s work is easily recognised, each designed to make the viewer smile. Her sculptures encapsulate a moment in time, involving the careful play of light with shadow. The focus of her work is seemingly simple; all brilliant white with a dramatic, splash of colour. Lesley has recently been working on her first large-scale commission for an international hotel group. It was a happy surprise it was destined for Dorking – just 20 minutes’ drive from her studio!

“The triptych depicts a bungled highway robbery of Mr Pickwick by a masked raider; Charles Dickens is said to have penned Pickwick Papers when staying at the hotel. As the highwayman makes his escape from the scene of his crime, he is blissfully unaware that his ill-gotten gains are no longer in his possession. They are, in fact, leaving a golden trail through the forest. All of this activity is overseen by a variety of creatures.

“Tracie Callaghan uses a variety of different media to create exciting and unusual artworks that celebrate the beauty of the natural world. Her work explores the relationship between subject matter and the media used, be that through use of colour, historical or geographical context to create depth and share her passion for our natural treasures.

“Visit, chat with the artists and have an excellent selection of art and originals to give or keep, priced to match all budgets. At many venues you will be able to enjoy refreshments.”

For details, see wwww.horshamartistsopenstudios.co.uk or the Open Studios brochures available from the museum and other venues.

