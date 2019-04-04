Here Come the Girls - Strictly stars shine on the Hawth stage - review

Here Come the Girls is the perfect tonic for anyone pining for their Saturday night fix of Strictly Come Dancing.

The all-new show with Strictly professionals Diane Buswell, Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt brings an exciting mix of individual performances and group numbers.

The show has a wonderful mix of Ballroom and Latin routines and has been choreographed by Patrick Helm. Patrick is one of three supporting dancers - Ben Jones (Amy's fiance) and Pasquale La Rocca) the others.

Between the superb routines - the Paso, the Charleston and Amy and Ben's oh-so-romantic Rumba were the highlights for me - we heard from each of the dancers and about their origin stories.

And within those stories they sent wonderful messages to any young people in the audience.

They referred to how they were living the dream, headlining their own show with their best friends, and you definitely got that vibe from them. They were having the most fun on the stage while audience were having an equal amount off it (although I am not sure Stuart did!).

They also had support from singer Leanne Jarvis, who was a finalist in The Voice in 2013. Leanne belted out some great tunes but my only gripe was when she sang This Is Me, as well as she sung it, I wanted to see a dance routine to the song.

However, for any Strictly fans this is a must see night. You will learn more about three professional dancers you see every Saturday night for six months of the year and you get some incredible routines.