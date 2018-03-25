New book charts solo world trip by Midhurst author

Midhurst’s Vivien Fallows promises a hilarious new tale of solo-tripping and adventure.

Fuelled by a diet of beer and muffins, funded by a piggy-bank pension pot and completed with a trusty suitcase called George, Vivien set off on a solo trip around the world.

She hopes her journey will inspire others to take the plunge and travel solo. “I really want to let people know that there are adventures to be had, even in these uncertain times.

“At whatever age, boundaries can be pushed.” In 2000, after her children set off for new lives on the other side of the globe, Vivien embarked on a solo travel mission. At the request of her husband, Vivien shared the stories in a diary, which became Travels with George.

“Judging by the pop-eyed reaction from similarly-aged friends, it was a little out of the ‘soon to be pensioner’ ordinary,” Vivian said. “The ‘not on your own’ voices got louder.

“My husband’s was not amongst them. He simply said ‘Keep a journal’.”

From visiting her backpacking son in Australia, spending 24 hours in Los Angeles and snorkelling in the Cook Islands, to adrenaline-pumping activities in New Zealand, Vivien pushed herself out of her comfort zone.

In the book, she describes the sights and sounds along the way.

Travels with George is published by www.bookguild.co.uk.

