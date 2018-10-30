New exhibition will showcase your own photographs of the Chichester district

Chichester’s Novium Museum is inviting the community to become part of a new headline exhibition by submitting their own photographs of the district.

Stephanie Thorndyke, museum manager, said: “Chichester Camera Club: A Celebration of People and Places will feature the rich history of Chichester Camera Club and its development over the years.

“Drawing from the club’s archives, from the Novium Museum’s social history photography collection and with contemporary work, this showcase will also explore the way in which Chichester District has been a source of inspiration to the club’s members across a range of photographic genres.

“The wider community is being called upon to become part of the exhibition by submitting their own digital photos for inclusion. Every three weeks, local residents will be asked to respond to a different theme, People, Place, Natural World and Selfie. 20 of the best photographs from each category will be selected and displayed digitally within the exhibition. The community will also be able to take part in a monthly caption competition and other interactive elements.”

Lorna Brown, former chairman of Chichester Camera Club, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to work in partnership with The Novium Museum to celebrate our long history and the many ways the area in and around Chichester has inspired our members.”

2018 marks 125 years since The Chichester Photographic Society was formed in 1893. It was active until 1945 and, after a four-year break, was re-formed in 1949 under the name of Chichester Camera Club. It has continued as such to the present day and is recognised as one of the most successful camera clubs in the country, welcoming everyone with an interest in photography.

Chichester Camera Club: A Celebration of People and Places opens on Saturday, November 24. Admission is free.

Further information on community submissions at www.thenovium.org/cameraclub or call 01243 775888.

