New Shoreham photographic exhibition

A new exhibition in Shoreham showcases the work of Independent Photography in the South East, running at the Skyway Gallery from Monday, July 30-Saturday, August 25.

The group has now been exhibiting work together for more than 25 years.

Spokeswoman Sue Fallon said: “Venues have extended from the coast, such as Brighton and Worthing, up to Horsham and Crawley. Their original inspiration for starting the group was Paul Hill, who ran workshops at his Photographers’ Place in Derbyshire. Jill Staples and other enthusiastic participants then started running workshops here in the south- east.

“Notable photographers such as John Blakemore, Fay Godwin, Mark Power and Jem Southam showed the group their work and supported them in creative ideas of their own. Some IPSE members, have MAs in photography, have published books or had work in the RA Summer Exhibition. Others, just as creative, may have no formal recognition or training but enjoy the group’s love of photography in all its genres. The images and styles are diverse – still-life, abstract, landscape, architectural, street photography and portraiture. Mick Williamson, the curator of the exhibition, is a senior lecturer at London Metropolitan and has pulled all the work together with brilliant expertise. There are interesting and painterly still lives and abstractions from Elizabeth Brown and Jill Staples. Bev Pegram’s images of the London skyline with its skyscrapers and bustling street scenes by Chris Jennings contrast strongly with the cathedral ones of Josephine Evans. Humour and irony also play their part as in the work of Andy Hooker.”

