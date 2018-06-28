Parham celebrates 25th Garden Weekend with horticultural experts

Parham House and Gardens in Pulborough will mark its 25th annual Garden Weekend with its largest ever line-up of guest speakers this summer.

The popular gardening event, which showcases internationally renowned garden experts and some of the region’s finest specialist nurseries, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 7-8.

One of the highlights will be Parham’s own Lady Emma in conversation with Observer Editor and author of Plot 29, Allan Jenkins on his critically-acclaimed memoir.

Also presenting is award-winning landscape designer Tom Stuart-Smith who will host a talk on his garden design for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, which was made using only recycled materials and plants. Visitors can also hear modern-day plant hunter Tom Hart Dyke talking about the creation of his World Garden as well as Ben Cross of Crosslands Flower Nursery on the importance of British Cut Flowers.

Other guest speakers include landscape architect and President of the London Parks Todd Longstaffe-Gowan, Ben Pope from The Working Garden in West Sussex and plantswomen Marina Christopher and Derry Watkins. There will also be a head gardeners talk led by gardening author Ambra Edwards with Parham’s own head gardener Tom Brown, Fergus Garrett from Great Dixter, as well as Sarah Wain from West Dean Gardens and Troy Scott Smith from Sissinghurst Castle Gardens.

As well as the talks and demonstrations, the weekend will showcase Parham’s experimental planting trials featuring more than 150 varieties of annual climbers.

Visitors will also get a chance to see Parham’s much-loved tradition of displaying cut flowers from the Garden in every single room of the House. In addition, there will be a Flower Festival in St Peter’s Church, located just to the south of the House and within easy walking distance.

With live music, an array of stands showcasing specialist plants and gardening accessories, as well as handpicked catering outlets serving delicious Sussex food and drink, there is plenty for garden enthusiasts to enjoy.

The event is open from 10.30am-5pm.

Visit www.parhaminsussex.co.uk or call 01903 742021. Adults £11, senior citizens £10, kids (5-15yrs) £6 and family (two adults and up to four kids) £32.

