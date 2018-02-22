Parham House ready for a packed 2018

Parham House & Gardens is gearing up for its 2018 season, which runs from April 1 to October 14.

Visitors can look forward to a whole host of events including the annual Easter Family Fun Weekend, Garden Weekend and Autumn Fair. Several new events will also be introduced, including a children’s outdoor theatre showing of David Walliams’ The Midnight Gang and an exciting new Apples in the Orchard event.

Other highlights include a Needlework Display in the House while the Gardens will be a hive of activity with a spring tulip display, summer planting trials and special late garden open evening.

2018 marks 70 years since the House was first opened to the public on July 17, 1948. It is also the 25th anniversary of Parham’s well-known Garden Weekend. A two-day event dedicated to showcasing the very best in horticulture.

The House and Gardens are open to visitors on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

2018 events

Parham Easter Family Weekend. Sunday to Monday, April 1-2, 10.30am–5pm. Families are welcome to enjoy a weekend of Easter fun. With a garden trail, face painting, craft activities, storytelling and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny, there is lots of fun for everyone.

Children’s Outdoor Theatre. The Midnight Gang by David Walliams, Sunday, May 27, 3pm. Discover this heart-warming story where friendships are forged and fun and frolic ensue at midnight when the tyrannical Matron assumes the children are sweetly sleeping. Performed in Parham’s Pleasure Grounds, Heartbreak Productions’ version of this popular children’s book is suitable for all the family.

Needlework on Display. June 13-24 (during House opening hours). Parham is home to possibly the finest and most important collection of 16th and 17th Century embroidery in the United Kingdom. Visitors will have an enhanced opportunity to discover Parham’s needlework collection, including items that aren’t normally on display.

Parham Garden Weekend. Saturday to Sunday, July 7-8, 10.30am–5pm. One of the highlights of the gardening calendar, the Garden Weekend is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. Bringing together specialist nurseries from across the South East to showcase a wide variety of high quality flowers and plants, the flagship event also includes garden tours, talks and demonstrations from leading experts including Marina Christopher, Todd Longstaffe-Gowan, Tom Stuart Smith and Parham head gardener Tom Brown. Freshly prepared and locally sourced food reflecting the delicious produce from the garden will be available throughout the weekend, as well as a range of refreshments from handpicked catering outlets.

Parham Autum Fair. Saturday to Sunday, September 22-23, 10.30am–5pm. A celebration of traditional estate life and all that harvest brings, Parham’s annual Autumn Fair presents the very best of homemade food and locally grown produce, as well as activities for all ages. With working horse cart rides, estate tours, deer walks, gun dogs and falconry displays, there is plenty to see and do. Visitors can also enjoy a wide array of stalls selling food, drink and country wares.

Apples in the Orchard. Sunday, October 7, 10.30am–5pm. Set in the orchard of the Walled Garden, join Parham for a celebration of the humble British apple. With apple growing advice and talks from Parham’s Garden Team and guests, discover local Sussex and heritage varieties of apples. Experts will be on hand to identify the variety of apples you have growing at home and you will be able to enjoy the bounty of the season with apple pressing.

There will also be a selection of artisan stalls, showcasing the versatility of this much-loved fruit.

Annual Season Tickets

Enjoy unlimited admission to Parham House & Gardens throughout the year with an annual season ticket. Prices for season tickets start from £25 for an individual or £45 as a double and £70 for a family ticket (two adults and up to four children).

Visit www.parhaminsussex.co.uk to find out more.

