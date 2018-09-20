Poet Carrie Etter in Chichester

Chichester Library’s contribution to National Poetry Day on Thursday, October 4 at 7.30pm is a visit from American ex-pat poet Carrie Etter who will be reading from her latest collection, The Weather in Normal, which explores the connections between weather, home, family, place, and climate change.

Originally from Normal, Illinois, Carrie has lived in England since 2001 and teaches at Bath Spa University where she is a reader in creative writing. She has published three collections of poetry: The Tethers, winner of the London New Poetry Prize for the best first collection published in the UK and Ireland, Divining for Starters and Imagined Sons, which was shortlisted for the Ted Hughes Award for New Work in Poetry by The Poetry Society.

Spokesman Barry Smith said: “We are delighted to link up with the South Downs Poetry Festival for this special event with an important modern writer. Carrie’s poems and reviews have appeared internationally in The Guardian, The Independent, The New Republic, The New Statesman, The Times Literary Supplement and many other periodicals. She has also edited major collections of women’s writing.

“After the reading, local writers will have the chance to read their own poems. Any style or subject is welcome. Live music from Linda Kelsall-Barnett on classical guitar and open mic poetry combine to offer a stimulating mix of words and music. Readers and listeners equally welcome. These library events are always very popular, so early booking is advised.”

Tickets £7 to include glass of wine are available from Chichester Library, Tower Street; 01243 777351.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-chichester-bognor-area-1-8639772



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/southdowns-folk-festival-will-be-a-huge-community-event-1-8640278



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/video-chichester-s-priory-park-100-starts-this-week-1-8639963



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/parham-house-gardens-annual-autumn-fair-returns-1-8639740



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8639744