Review: Brendan Cole - All Night Long, The Hawth

Brendan Cole with his usual charismatic charm brought a superb evening of mesmerising dance, song and entertainment to the Hawth last night (Wednesday) in his 10th anniversary tour.

The show was all under the skilled eye of the musical director Barry Robinson and backed by professional singers and musicians.

With choreography covering a variety of genres of dance the audience enjoyed Latin, ballroom and more performed by Brendan and his leading lady, Fay Huddleston, and a troupe of six talented dancers.

There were toe-tapping Latin numbers, a mesmerising rumba, a fiery paso doble, plus magical ballroom with beautiful story-telling in an elegant Foxtrot and a breath-taking Waltz.

Superb costumes and choreography made this a night to remember and appeal to all.

The excellent vocalists Iain Mackenzie and Julie Maguire were given centre stage to allow dancers to catch their breath and perform numerous costume changes.

The dancing was interspersed with banter and behind the scenes insights into Strictly, Brendan playing guitar, singing with Iain and Barry and mingling with the audience.

All this came just two days after the birth of his son Dante! Another excellent evening which sadly could not last All Night Long. Look out for next year’s tour.