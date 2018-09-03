St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, hosts its first ever Festival of Talents

St Wilfrid’s Church in Haywards Heath is hosting a free exhibition – its first Festival of Talents: Celebrating our Gifts – on Saturday, September 8 (11am to 5pm).

This community event is being organised by the church for townspeople to display their hobbies and talents.

Haywards Heath’s annual Town Day takes place in Victoria Park the same afternoon.

The Festival of Talents will feature Jonah and the Whale with the sailing boat Teal, which was built by John Pilkington, on display.

As well as boat building, ceramics, crochet, knitting, collecting, fine art and photography will be on show. There will also be a hands-on church organ workshop run by Nic Robinson, St Wilfrid’s director of music and organist, and there will be accompanying instrumental and piano music and songs.

The children’s activities will include face-painting and a treasure hunt.

The Festival is free to enter and visitors and exhibitors will be invited to donate to church funds at their discretion.

St Wilfrid’s Church, which celebrated 150 years serving the town in 2015, is a well known concert venue. It celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Kenneth Tickell pipe organ on June 21 with a recital by the renowned organist Wayne Marshall. The church presents Le Banquet Céleste, on Saturday, November 17 (7pm), to commemorate WW1 and its aftermath. This free charity fundraising concert includes choral, organ and other instrumental classical music, jazz and poetry (details from Andrew Storey: 07900 602860).

For further information about the Festival please email admin@stwilfridshaywardsheath.org.uk

