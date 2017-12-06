Strictly Come Dancing stars in five separate shows at Crawley

As BBC's Strictly Come Dancing heads towards the final in less than two weeks' time, the Hawth Theatre, Crawley, has no less than five 'Strictly...' related shows.

On Friday January 12 professional dancer and choreographer Kristina Rihanoff, who spent eight years on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, teams up with Christopher Maloney (X Factor) for a new smash hit dance show that promises to transport audiences on a musical journey through time.

Ian Waite

Dance to the Music will showcase every genre of dance, from the roaring twenties to the present day, with plenty of sequins and surprises along the way!

In addition to Christopher’s vocals, Kristina will be paired with her former professional dance partner Robin Windsor, who starred on Strictly for four years. Also gracing the stage will be Oksana Platero, who partnered Judge Rinder on Series 14 of the BBC show, becoming famous for her jaw-dropping lifts!

On Friday March 23 there's An Audience With Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse – Rhythm of the Night. Promising dance fans an extravaganza of high intensity Latin and ballroom favourites, the show is packed with wonderful moments of both fun-filled, fleet-footed entertainment and a chance to learn more about Ian and Oti and their lives.

The pair always pushed the boundaries of dance to bring the best out of their celebrity partners, with both reaching the final of the hit BBC Saturday night show. Last season it was Oti who almost waltzed off with the Glitterball with her partner, Hollyoaks’ Danny Mac.

Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace are back at The Hawth Tuesday 27 - Saturday 31 March in their most explosive show ever, Tango Moderno!

This brand new theatrical spectacular intoxicates and seduces audiences, featuring ten truly fantastic dancers, top class West End singers and of course, the world famous Strictly Come Dancing Tango superstars Vincent and Flavia.

With live on-stage music, including an incredible soundtrack packed with classic hits Tango Moderno is a breath of fresh air, pulsating with life, energy and colour giving you the most exciting stage experience in years.

Strictly Come Dancing’s charismatic Brendan Cole will take to the stage once again on Wednesday March 14 to wow audiences with his latest spectacular production, All Night Long.

Created and hosted by Brendan himself, the show takes audiences through a journey of dance, music, comedy, passion, intimacy and all things ballroom as he is joined on stage by a sensational cast of superbly talented championship dancers and a 13-piece band and singers; whipping up an extravagant mix of Latin fever and ballroom magic.

Finally on Monday July 16 The Hawth is delighted welcome Giovanni Pernice with his show, Born To Win. The show follows the tale of a beautiful young couple who fall in love on a windy dark night in a bustling Italian city. Featuring beautiful choreography to dances like the Rhumba, the Viennese Waltz, the Paso Doble and the Argentine Tango to name a few.

Tickets are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk