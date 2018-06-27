Ten things coming up in the Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Circus. Oddly Moving present a touching new production titled He Ain’t Heavy as part of Worthing Theatres’ Summer of Circus. The physical theatre show depicting life through the eyes of a younger brother with autism tours to the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, June 30 at 7pm. Performer Grania Pickard tells the story of growing up with her disabled autistic brother Sean using physical theatre, aerial circus, audience interaction and storytelling. Through puppetry, the audience see how Sean walks, talks and interacts with the world and how his unique take on life has shaped and influenced Grania.

2 Theatre. Following a sell-out performance at Worthing’s Ardington Hotel last November, Hurly-burly Theatre Company return to the venue this month with another double bill of short plays by Worthing writer Gill Medway. In Out of Print, featuring Gill Medway and James Summers, we meet children’s author Erica Brightman, whose books once entertained thousands of young readers. In Beck and Call, sisters Marge and Alice (Jane Ware and Liz Downes) are facing a crisis. It’s hardly their fault that the slipper didn’t fit either of them. And now they’re left with an ever-growing mountain of laundry, and no-one to cook the egg and chips. But are they really slaves to Fate? Can they seize the day and be modern women at last? Both performances at The Ardington are on Thursday, June 28.

3 Circus. Contemporary circus and theatre company Dizzy O’Dare present their family-friendly performance of The Giant Balloon Show at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on Sunday, July 1. It comes as part of Worthing’s Summer of Circus – and the company are delighted to be back in the town, this time with a solo performance from company co-founder Mike Imerson. The 45-minute show, which was the winner of the International Festival of Fools in 2017, is suitable for all ages and features clowning, audience interaction and a multitude of balloons.

4 Music. Thursday, July 5, 7.30pm. Dvorak’s New World With Worthing Symphony Orchestra And Kosmos Ensemble, Chichester Cathedral, Chichester, PO19 1PX. Worthing Symphony Orchestra and Kosmos Ensemble present New Worlds, pairing Dvorak’s hugely-popular New World Symphony with a dynamic new concerto for Kosmos and orchestra, by multi-award winning composer Errollyn Wallen. This exciting fusion of world music and classical is prefaced by Glinka’s Ruslan & Ludmilla overture.

5 Music. Some Guys Have All The Luck celebrates The Rod Stewart Story at Brighton Theatre Royal on Sunday, July 1 at 7.30pm. 40 years since Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? topped the charts in the UK, Some Guys Have All the Luck celebrates the career of one of rock’s greatest icons, Rod Stewart’s journey from street busker to international superstar. Paul Metcalfe will be Rod.

6 Circus. Pioneering companies NoFit State Circus and Motionhouse join forces to perform BLOCK as part of Worthing’s Summer of Circus programme on June 28 at the Pavilion Theatre. Revealing what happens when circus and dance collide, BLOCK is about life in the city; its contradictions and challenges. Twenty oversized blocks are deconstructed and reformed to create different cityscapes for the performers to play on, move with and explore. The show promises daring physicality, split-second timing and thrilling feats with original music. The constant shifts of forms echo the transitory nature of city centres, the changing landscapes of our environments and within this context, creates a platform on which the bodies talk about change, barriers, obstacles, repetition, failures and successes.

7 Music. Bestselling author, songwriter and storyteller Mishka Shubaly plays The Prince Albert in Brighton on Sunday, July 1, following his new release When We Were Animals. Spokes-woman Julia Boucher said: “With a series of number one bestseller Amazon Kindle singles, a full-length memoir I Swear I’ll Make It Up To You and a writing workshop at Yale, Mishka’s writing has made him a cult favourite yet he has also toured non-stop playing his music in dive bars across the globe and releasing two previous records Coward’s Path and How To Make A Bad Situation Worse.”

8 Theatre. Tuesday, July 3, 7.30pm. Never Such Innocence, Christopher Kent & Gamal Khamis, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. The acclaimed narrative recital of words and music from the First World War by actor Christopher Kent and pianist Gamal Khamis, first seen in 2016. Including poetry, music and the real-life story of Private Percy.

9 Music. Dance legends ORBITAL with special guests Faithless are playing a DJ set at Brighton racecourse on Friday, June 29. The full line-up (in order) includes Orbital, Faithless (DJ set), Gentleman’s Dub Club, System 7 and Steve Mac (These Machines/Rhythm Masters) Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “The ground-breaking duo of Paul and Phil Hartnoll will be heading to the south coast as Orbital appear 400 feet above sea level perched on the cliffs of Whitehawk Hill at Brighton Racecourse on Friday, June 29. The show will feature Orbital’s stunning visuals, complimenting their now legendary live sets, set against the spectacular back drop guaranteeing the show will be night to remember.”

10 Music. Monday, July 2, 7.30pm. A Royal Summer, St Richard Singers & Musicians, St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester, PO19 7AD. An all-out celebration of two of England’s most loved composers, George Frederic Handel and Henry Purcell. Join the St Richard Singers and conductor Jake Barlow as they perform Handel’s Coronation Anthems and Purcell’s Come Ye Sons of Art and provide the perfect festive start to the summer holidays. Tickets from the Festival of Chichester box office at the Novium Museum in Chichester.



