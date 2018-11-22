Women-loving-women romance writer set to release thrilling murder mystery

A romance writer from Pease Pottage is releasing her latest novel this month and is set to hold a launch event in Crawley.

The Doll Maker by Claire Highton-Stevenson will be available to buy from Saturday, November 24.

Readers are invited to meet the novelist at La Rusta, 1 The Martletts, Crawley, on December 8 (from 3pm).

Claire is an author of contemporary romance involving women loving women (WLW).

Her latest book introduces Detective Inspector Sophie Whitton in an edge-of-your-seat murder mystery.

A spokesperson said: “A body turns up in a field. She’s blonde and her eyes have been gouged out. DI Sophie Whitton knows it’s him – the man the press has dubbed The Doll Maker.

“Whitton and her team must act fast if they are to stop anyone else falling victim to The Doll Maker.

“With an innate need to seek the truth and find justice for the dead, DI Whitton risks losing it all, including her long-term relationship with live-in lover Yvonne, as she strives to find a killer, and maybe even herself along the way.”

Claire grew up in London and now lives in West Sussex with her wife. She worked for 16 years as a rapid response driver for the National Blood Service, helped run a pub and, when she was younger, delivered pizza on a moped.

She began writing a few years ago and published her first novel, Out, in August 2017.

The Doll Maker costs £9.99 paperback or £5.99 as an e-book.

Visit itsclastevofficial.co.uk to find out more about Claire’s writing.

