Your chance to help illustrate Lexi's new book!

East Wittering writer Lexi Rees is offering young artists the chance to provide an illustration for her forthcoming sequel to Eternal Seas. Six drawings by young artists will be included in the title.

As Lexi explains: “Eternal Seas is a fast-paced adventure novel for seven to twelve-year-olds. Little black-and-white sketches are dotted throughout the book. The sequel promises even more action, so there’s plenty of scope for imagination.”

Lexi illustrated Eternal Seas with help from her son, then aged twelve. He did all the chapter header designs, several complete illustrations and added details to every other picture.

“It was great fun sitting at the kitchen table together doing the drawings,” Lexi says. She’s now looking for other young artists to get involved in the sequel.

“The competition is open to anyone aged 13 or under, so if you have a youngster who enjoys drawing, why not have a go? No fancy art equipment is needed – just a pencil and some paper.

“I love the drama of black and white drawings. So many people have commented on our illustrations that I decided it would be fun to involve the readers in the artwork for the sequel.”

Artists can choose from the following categories, and they can enter more than once: Finn and Aria sailing; Aria flying up in the sky; a cat; mountain ponies; a snow-eagle and a demon-goddess. The competition closes on January 31 2019. See website www.lexirees.co.uk for full details on how to enter.

Eternal Seas is available from bookstores and libraries, plus the Drift-In Surf Cafe in East Wittering has signed copies.

Abigail's Party will take you straight back to the 1970s at Theatre Royal Brighton



Chichester's Holocaust commemoration goes to the House of Commons



Chris Coote and Friends gather for Bognor Regis Music Club



Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams to visit Chichester!





New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



Life with autistic brother translated to the stage in Chichester



Cast wanted for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres