Your chance to own Picnic at Hanging Rock DVD

Joan Lindsay’s iconic Picnic at Hanging Rock was one of the highlights of the summer in its new TV reimagining.

The series has now been released on DVD, and we have got three copies to give away.

To win a copy, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Picnic at Hanging Rock in the subject line or write to Picnic at Hanging Rock, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on September 10. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed.

Peter Weir’s seminal, haunting big screen adaptation gained global critical acclaim following its release in 1975. Now a trailblazing new series has retold the story of the mysterious disappearance of three schoolgirls and their governess in 1900s Australia.

On Valentine’s Day, a group of schoolgirls from Appleyard College take a day trip to dark and brooding Hanging Rock. When three girls and their governess go missing during the picnic, the event rocks not just the school, but the whole town. Theories abound, dangerous secrets are exposed and hysteria sets in, until eventually, the lives of all involved unravel.

With its mysteriously vast narrative, as enthralling as a true crime saga, this gothic tinged six-part drama taps into our fear of the unknown and explores issues of repression, sexuality, freedom and suffocating respectability. It shows the impact of the spreading stain of an unsolved mystery and the immense burden of unanswered questions.

Alongside Natalie Dormer’s (Game of Thrones) turn as the formidable, secretive headmistress the stellar cast includes Lily Sullivan (Romper Stomper) as the rebellious young heroine Miranda Reid and Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black), Don Hany (East West 101) and Samara Weaving (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

Special features include: Extensive behind-the-scenes interviews with cast and crew.

Title: Picnic at Hanging Rock; Cat No: AV3497 RRP: £24.99; Running Time: 360 mins approx. on two discs Certificate: 15

The prizes are offered by Aim Publicity.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/major-art-donation-for-chichester-s-pallant-house-gallery-1-8619920



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/felpham-youngsters-send-robin-hood-into-the-future-in-new-film-1-8619918



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/bognor-regis-concert-band-in-action-1-8619907



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/worthing-pier-transformed-1-8619924



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/worthing-choir-looking-for-new-singers-1-8619922