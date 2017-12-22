Bold new take on The Magic Flute comes to Crawley

Mozart’s The Magic Flute comes to Crawley’s Hawth on Saturday, January 13 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Join Tamino as he is invited behind the velvet rope at London’s most exclusive club.

“He doesn’t have time to stop for beggars, paparazzi, or even his girlfriend Pamina.

“Going to bed after a blazing row later that night, this ordinary couple relive the events and encounters of the evening in dreams made extraordinary by the lateness of the hour, their befuddled senses, and yes, a touch of magic.

“Olivier Award-winning Opera Up Close perform bold, hugely popular and critically acclaimed chamber re-imaginings of classic operas.

“This production will re-invent The Magic Flute in fabulous new robes for the era of Trump and recessions, casting rays of light and love into the darkness.

“Since being founded in 2009 Opera Up Close have produced 25 operas: six world premieres of contemporary operas and 19 classic operas in newly commissioned chamber orchestrations and English librettos.”

Tickets cost £25.

Call the box office on 01293 553636..

