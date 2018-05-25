Brighton show for Florence and the Machine

Hit-makers Florence and the Machine will make a stop in Brighton on their UK arena tour later this year.

Famous for hits such as 'How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful' and cover of 'You've Got The Love', Florence Welch and the gang are gearing up for an eight-date run of shows to promote their fourth album High as Hope, which will be released on June 29.

A pre-sale for tour opens on May 30 at 10am, with general sale beginning on June 1 at 10amm.

Florence and the Machine will play at the Brighton Centre on Sunday, November 25.

Tickets are priced from £45.

For tickets, call 0844 8471515 or visit: www.brightoncentre.co.uk