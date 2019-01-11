Crawley theatre has already sold 6,500 tickets for NEXT Christmas panto

The year 2019 has barely begun but The Hawth in Crawley has already sold 6,500 tickets for its next Christmas panto.

A spokesman said: “After going on sale in early December tickets for Dick Whittington are already selling fast, with more than 6500 people already securing their seats at what is sure to be another hilarious, action packed family pantomime.”

Aladdin at The Hawth

Last Christmas’ panto, Aladdin, starring Dancing on Ice’s Jason Gardiner and Shaheen Jafargholi from EastEnders, brought more than 33,000 people to the venue throughout December 2018 and January 2019.

