Dance legends The Prodigy to play Brighton

Electronic dance legends The Prodigy are heading to Brighton on their UK and European tour later this year.

The band behind hits Firestarter, Out of Space and Breathe will play the Brighton Centre on Monday, November 5.

Tickets are from £45 and go on sale next Friday (August 31) at 9.30am.

The 20-date tour coincides with the release of new album, No Tourists.

The band have clocked up a six number 1 albums, sold 30 million records, played to many millions around the world, and won multiple honours (two Brits, two Kerrang! awards, five MTV awards, two Grammy nominations).

For tickets, call the box office on 0844 8471515, or visit: www.brightoncentre.co.uk

For more entertainment news, click here.