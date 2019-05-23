10 things coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Festival. This year’s Brighton Festival offers the true story of possibly the most successful art forger in the world. When police tracked down Geert Jan Jansen (and more than 1,600 forged works of Picasso, Dalí, Matisse and Hockney) they put a stop to a 20-year career which fooled the art world. True Copy will run from Thursday, May 23-Sunday, May 26 at 8pm at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, with a post-show talk on Thursday, May 23.



2 Music. A Chichester night will pay tribute to the mighty Led Zeppelin. Spokesman Simon Wicker said: “CODA – a Tribute to Led Zeppelin are Europe’s most exciting and authentic tribute to Led Zeppelin, featuring incredible replica costumes and instruments, as well as a fantastic show covering all the classics, live rarities, acoustic numbers and much more. And they will be playing at the Assembly Rooms in Chichester on Friday, May 24.” Tickets from www.wegottickets.com. Doors open 7pm.



3 Festival. The Last Company are promising “exceptionally-personal work (which) fuses art with real life” for the Brighton Fringe. Their piece Last Rehearsal will be at The Warren: The Blockhouse on May 23, 24 and 25 at 6,15pm. Producer Deirdre Daly said: “Last Rehearsal introduces us to a group of young actors who, after spending months working together, find out on their final day of rehearsals that their director has pulled out. So what now? Should they drop the play? Should they just turn around and leave? To quit or not to quit, that is the question.”



4 Theatre. Hugh Bonneville and Liz White star in Shadowlands by William Nicholson at Chichester Festival Theatre (April 26-May 25). Celebrated writer C S Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, splits his time between an ordered domestic routine at home with his brother, Warnie, and the academic rigour of his dispassionate, all-male Oxford college. And then he meets New York poet Joy Gresham.



5 Theatre. James Nesbitt, Sheila Hancock, Clare Burt and Rachel Lumberg star in This Is My Family, a musical by Tim Firth in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre until June 15. Imagine you’re a spirited 13-year-old and you’ve won a magazine competition to describe your family...



6 Festival. What would happen if a ghost-hunting TV crew and a pair of treasure hunters, unaware of each other’s presence, find themselves in the same spooky mansion in the middle of nowhere? The Hunters of Ghost Hall will be at Sweet venue, Brighton Fringe (Venue 18/252) from May 20-26 at 9.15pm.



7 Theatre. BROS Musical Productions will take to the stage and skies when they bring Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to the Regis Centre stage from Tuesday to Saturday, May 21-25 at 7.30pm plus 2.30pm Saturday matinee. They are one of a select number of companies being allowed to tackle the musical which is based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming’s children’s book.



8 Music. Shoreham-born Leo Sayer heads back to the country of his birth for a date at Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal on May 23 and Guildford’s G-Live on May 30, all part of his Just a Boy at 70 tour.



9 Festival. Vox Motus are promising story-telling at its most immersive for this year’s Brighton Festival. They bring Flight to the King Alfred Leisure Centre until Thursday, May 23 in an experience which will take each individual audience member to the very heart of the action. Miniature images and models move slowly round in front of you, drawing you into a heart-wrenching journey undertaken by two brothers.



10 Art. An exhibition of oil paintings by Sue Green will go under the title Elegance at The Little Art Gallery, Rookwood Road, West Wittering until 23. Her work comes inspired by the waters of the English Channel.





