24hr Garage Girls play the British Airways i360 Viewing Tower in Brighton

A Drum and Bass and Garage gig will be hosted 450ft up, on board the British Airways i360 Viewing Tower in Brighton on Friday, March 6 at 8pm to celebrate women in the music industry ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8.

Spokeswoman Laura Pauley said: “As the South Coast’s Highest Bar glides above the city of Brighton to 450ft, six-piece group, 24hr Garage Girls, SHOSH and Kiss FM Drum and Bass DJ, Mollie Collins will play to an intimate group of just 130.

“International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Dance, hip hop, drum and bass, garage, MC and rap genres fall into a male-dominated industry, where women have to fight hard for a place. Acts such as 24-hr Garage Girls are carving a name for themselves having performed at major festivals around the world including Glastonbury, Outlook Festival, Snowboxx, Boomtown and Reading and Leeds.

Frontwoman SHOSH said: “The girls are so excited to create something really special for International Women’s Day 2020!

“It’s not just about a unique party in an amazing location, it’s about celebrating how far women have come in the music industry and giving something back to empower our sisters! Brighton is where it all began for us, and we can’t think of a better spot to highlight such an incredible awareness day than at 450 foot above the iconic Brighton beach.

“We’re beyond thrilled to collaborate with KISS FM presenter Mollie Collins, who plays the best in underground Drum and Bass and whose name seems to be catapulting onto major rave line-ups across Europe, playing to crowds of thousands.

"This gig will be extra special as unlike our other events we will be playing to an intimate group of just 130.”

Mollie said: “I’m so excited to play the International Women’s Day gig at BA i360 with 24-hr garage girls, representing some of the amazing female talent we have not just in drum and bass but in all genres of music in 2020. BAi360 is a certainly a unique venue and with a small crowd, it’s going to be a memorable gig that’s for sure.”

There are only 130 tickets available for the gig. Tickets cost £35 and include two extended 45-minute flights. 10 per cent of revenue made will go towards The Brighton Women’s Centre.

Laura explained: “For over 40 years, the centre has been supporting self-identifying women in Sussex face all kinds of issues by offering projects such as confidence and wellbeing programmes.

“The elegant futuristic viewing pod offers a floor space that is ten times the size of a London Eye capsule and has unfolding 360-degree views of the UK’s most popular seaside town.

Onboard the pod, guests can enjoy a drink at the Nyetimber Sky Bar, one of the most unique bars in the UK.”

Tickets on https://britishairwaysi360.com/event/international-womens-day-charity-gig-pod/



Bananarama and Todrick Hall confirmed for FABULOSO Pride In The Park in Brighton



Great line-up for Goodwood's Three Friday Nights this summer



Discover the 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



The 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season in detail



In pictures - see who's coming to Brighton Festival



2020 Brighton Festival programme unveiled



Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue