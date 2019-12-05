Best pantomimes in Sussex 2019
It’s nearly pantomime season - oh yes it is - and Sussex has a great variety of the family fun and festive shows on offer this year.
Jack & The Beanstalk will be performed at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Compton Street, Eastbourne from December 6 2019 to January 12 2020.
Dick Whittington is on at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley from December 6 2019 to January 5 2020.
Aladdin will be performed at the White Rock Theatre, White Rock, Hastings from December 13 2019 to December 29 2019.
Peter Pan is being performed at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham from December 13 2019 to January 5 2020. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
