Bestselling authors head to Crawley Library for the town’s Wordfest

Crawley’s annual community-run festival comes to Crawley Library during March with an exciting line-up.

Here’s a flavour of what’s happening:

Saturday, March 7, 10am-4pm: The library’s festival events kick off with a free fun-filled family day when there will be arts and crafts, storytelling, a book trail, pop-up Book Nook and board games all day. Ten authors will also be appearing throughout the day, including Guy Parker Rees, Abi Longstaff and Geraldine McCaughrean. Free advance tickets are available for author sessions on Eventbrite, with more tickets released to families on the day.

Wednesday, March 11, 7pm-8.30pm. Colin Grant will be discussing his new book Homecoming, a moving exploration of the Windrush Generation experience. The event starts at 7pm. Tickets are £3 via Eventbrite and include Caribbean refreshments.

Saturday, March 14, 12.30pm-2pm. For fans of true crime Graham Bartlett, author and adviser to Sussex author Peter James, is appearing to discuss his latest book, Babes in the Wood. Tickets are £3 from Crawley Library and there will be books available to buy and have signed on the day.

Thursday March 19, 7pm-8.30pm. A bumper crop of bestselling crime writers will be coming together for a fascinating panel conversation. Dorothy Koomson, Lesley Thompson and William Shaw will be interviewed by author Julia Crouch about their latest novels. Tickets are £4 from Crawley Library, and the East Grinstead Bookshop will be there on the night to host book signing with all the authors.

Wednesday March 25, 7pm-8.30pm. As part of Wellbeing Month at West Sussex Libraries, Crawley Library will be welcoming author and marathon runner Phil Hewitt to talk about his book Outrunning the Demons. This is a book about how Phil narrowly survived being stabbed in South Africa and how running helped him overcome his mental scars. Tickets can be purchased from Crawley Library for £3 each.

All the above events take place as part of a much wider festival. Check out the festival Facebook page WORDfestcrawleysussex or pop into Crawley Library to pick up a programme.

There you will find out about many more activities taking place across the town including a literary quiz night, creative writing and graphic novel workshops, a pop-up book group, a spoken word night and special children’s events at Broadfield library.

Tickets that need to be booked through EventBrite can be found at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/wordfest-crawley-6321520039