Beyond the Barricade, The Hawth - review

Beyond the Barricade has visited the Hawth again as part of their 20th Anniversary tour and the full audience suggests that their popularity has no signs of slowing.

Once again the show was of superb quality. As David Fawcett joked whilst introducing a ten minute medley of Chicago songs sung by Poppy Tierney you certainly get value for money coming to see their show with over two hours of hits from the West End and Broadway!

If you haven't caught Beyond the Barricade on one of their previous visits to the Hawth then you have been missing out, 4 musical theatre performers supported by a 3 piece live band certainly know how to entertain.

Shona Lindsay gave a particularly powerful rendition of The Winner Takes It All from Mamma Mia and joined Poppy in a heart wrenching performance of the beloved classic I Know Him So Well.

The numbers performed by the whole cast are also fantastic, these included He Lives In You from The Lion King and It's Quiet Uptown from the new musical Hamilton.

A duet of Only You from Starlight Expressed showcased the talents of leading men David Fawcett and Andy Reiss but also their years of friendship on which the show is built.

The Beyond the Barricade show was put together following the two men spending time together working on the London production of Les Miserables and indeed both Poppy and Shona have also been involved in the show and all four were involved in the 25th Anniversary Production of Les Miserables at the O2.

The stand out performances of the night came in the finale section where all four took on one of the iconic showstoppers from Les Miserables, Poppy singing I dreamed a dream, Shona On my Own, David gave us a haunting rendition of Bring Him Home while Andy's performance of Stars was sublime.

The mixture of musicals both old and new meant there really was something for everyone and when an audience gets to it's feet to show their appreciation as they did this evening you know they have got the formula just right. Look out for their 21st anniversary tour to make sure you are not missing out!