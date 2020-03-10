Big Boy Bloater & The LiMiTs offer Shoreham gig

Big Boy Bloater & The LiMiTs are back on the road touring the UK, with dates including The Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham on Saturday, March 14.

Spokesman Michael Bryant said: “His latest album Pills is the follow up to 2016’s hugely successful Luxury Hobo and see’s the Surrey-born guitarist-singer re-focus himself with a clearer head.

“Recorded in December 2017 with producer Adam Whalley, the band trimmed down to a power trio of Big Boy Bloater (vocals/guitar), Matt Cowley (drums) and Steven Oates (bass) for the new album.

“Over the last two years the band have toured the UK to packed shows, headlined Wychwood Festival, pulled in new fans at Camden Rocks Festival, supported Joanne Shaw Taylor, performed on the back of a pick-up truck for a charity chili night, played with The Quireboys at a brewery and enjoyed one of the most enjoyable gigs they’ve ever done at Ramblin’ Man Fair in 2017.

“Big Boy Bloater has picked up fans in the shape of Jools Holland, Craig Charles, Imelda May, Mark Lamarr and Paul Jones amongst others.

““He’s also played alongside artists such as Paloma Faith, Wanda Jackson and Carl Perkins, he’s caught the attention of Paul McCartney and performed from Las Vegas to the World Trade Center and Latitude Festival, Secret Garden Party and Roskilde to more recently performances at BluesFest London and Ramblin’ Man Fair.

“The LiMiTs were formed in 2010 with their debut self-titled album Big Boy Bloater & The LiMiTs (2011) coming a year later. Following that they released The World Explained (2012) which was included in Classic Rock Blues Magazine’s Top 50 albums of the year and in 2016 released Luxury Hobo which saw the same Magazine name him in the Top 100 Blues singers of all time.”

