Big plans for Horsham Children’s Parade 2020.

After the huge success of Horsham Children’s Parade 2019, the organisers are determined to make the magic happen again in 2020.

They are launching a crowdfunding campaign.

And they need the whole community to get right behind their endeavours.

Spokeswoman Aleida Strowger, director of Happy Accidents CIC, the not-for-profit arts organisation behind the parade, said: “In July this year, the parade saw more than 700 children from 17 district schools showcase their Art & Artist inspired creations through the streets of Horsham to the delight of hundreds of spectators.

“A truly fun community experience, it was a joyous spectacle of colourful costumes, giant models, upbeat music and imaginative dance enjoyed by all.

“It’s hardly surprising then that more than 20 district schools and other youth groups have already registered to take part in 2020.

“More than just a parade, the event also aims to provide the wider community, who are not participating in the main event, with the opportunity to get creative – be that painting at an easel, making a mask or modelling some clay.

“One way they want to do this is by delivering a range of creative activities in their special large-scale marquee at the parade end in Horsham Park.”

Aleida added: “We’re seeking funding for the parade itself through sponsorship and grants, but we’d love some support from the people of Horsham district to deliver the community marquee so that we can put on a mini exhibition and some fun creative activities for the whole community in Horsham Park after the parade. In 2019 the marquee was part of the popular Funday Sunday, run by Rotary Club of Horsham and we’re very much hoping that we’ll be able to team up again in 2020.

“As part of our West Sussex Crowd crowdfunding campaign, we have applied for the West Sussex County Council’s Community Initiative Fund, which is in place to support projects like this.

“Before they allocate any funding however, they need to know that the projects they support have community support too.

“The campaign is already doing really well, but we still need more support – the more pledges we get from the public, the more likely it is that the project will receive funding.

“If you’d like to support this worthwhile project, head over to West Sussex Crowd (https://www.spacehive.com/horsham-children-s-parade-2020) to pledge a donation before November 30.

“Donations start from as little as £2.”

Horsham Children’s Parade is an official partner of Rotary Club of Horsham’s Funday Sunday 2020 (TBC) – a popular family day out in Horsham Park, including sports activities; stage and display arena featuring local music, dance and drama; Benson’s Funfair; Sussex Street Foods; children’s entertainment and games; a huge market featuring traders, charities, community groups; displays from the emergency services; and gardening features.

The proposed date next year is Sunday, July 5 (TBC), 10am-12 midday (TBC).

Marquee details are 1-4pm, Horsham Park. Tickets free to participate on first come, first served basis.

