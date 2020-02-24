Biggest names yet for Goodwood Racecourse’s Three Friday Nights this summer

Goodwood Racecourse’s electric Three Friday Nights presented by NOW TV returns for the tenth year with its biggest names yet taking to the stage throughout June.

The series begins on the June 5 with Ibiza legend, house and techno veteran Carl Cox, followed on June 12 by Guildford-born drum and base superpower Sub-Focus, before Mike Skinner spins the ultimate crescendo on June 19.

Spokeswoman Lucy Snell said: “Expect high energy and good vibes from The King of Ibiza Carl Cox. In a career spanning five decades and four albums, Cox is perhaps known best for his unprecedented fifteen-year residency at the legendary Space Ibiza. He was a key part of Britain’s exploding rave scene in the late 80s and early 90s and has been a prolific producer ever since. The boss of record label Intec Digital and owner of his own motorsport brand, Cox can often be found revving an engine at Goodwood Motor Circuit, but promises to bring a very different sort of noise to the racecourse.

“Known as a maverick for mixing up familiar hard-hitting drum and bass with influences spanning all strains of dance music, Sub Focus has had a profound influence on the landscape of the electronic scene. If the breadth of his hits is anything to go by – ranging from the heavy, super-charged Rock-It to the tear-jerking sound of Tidal Wave, it’s going to be memorable.

“Back by popular demand is another pioneer and stalwart of the British music scene – Mike Skinner. Best known as the poetic lyricist and ingenious producer behind The Streets, Skinner is innovative with his work showcasing a fusion of sound. His musical selections are as eclectic as his production capabilities, ranging from house to old-skool hip hop, via drum and bass bangers and peppered with his own, up to the minute remixes and classic tracks.

“Three Friday Nights at Goodwood is known for being one of the most exciting series of events to take place on the south coast, with DJ sets following an evening of horse-racing. After the last race has been run and the sun sets, the parade ring transforms into a laser-lit dance floor, and the atmosphere is ignited for three unforgettable nights.”

Adult tickets start from £40, with juniors (13-17) from £30. Hospitality packages start from £102. Tickets are on sale at http://Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.

