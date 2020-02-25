Brighton Fringe tickets set to go on general sale

Tickets for Brighton Fringe’s full programme of more than 5,000 performances and events, running from May 1-31, are now on sale to Friends of Brighton Fringe.

General sale will open on Friday, February 28 at midday.

CEO Julian Caddy said “It’s always a privilege to witness the launch of ticket sales for a new Brighton Fringe season.

“It represents both the culmination and ongoing development of the creative work of thousands of people and as England’s largest arts event, it offers a unique snapshot into the cultural consciousness of the nation.

“It is not only the chance to have a great time in the company of some of the best live performers around, but it also exists as a key platform, to support artists at every stage of their careers.

“The importance of Brighton Fringe is not to be the largest festival though, it is vital that we also strive to be the best, being more accessible, more inclusive and more diverse, too. I’m delighted with the assembly of talent on offer this year and can’t wait for May.”

Julian added: “New for 2020 is an International Hub @ The Spire where a selection of award-winning events from Amsterdam Fringe will take place between May 21- 31. This includes Roots and Cassava by Dutch Poet Laureate Onais Landveld and ten 1-on-1 performances from K&A, created for each individual audience member’s ears. The Amsterdam Fringe artists will also be running participatory workshops, giving people the chance to cross the sound barrier, break rules and awaken the tribal wisdom in all of us.

“There are also several award-winning shows from Fringe festivals around the world, including Casting Off by Cluster Arts & A Good Catch Circus (Adelaide Fringe) a circus show to make you laugh and cry, Congratulations! (Toronto Fringe) by comedian and multiple-limb-amputee Courtney Gilmore, Party Snake (Sydney Fringe) by U Mad? Productions who also won The Brighton Fringe International Touring Bursary in Association with the Pebble Trust and The Canary and the Crow by Middle Child Theatre (pictured) who won the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019.

“The Freedom Season continues to thrive with 100 events offering additional accessibility to a range of audiences with visible and invisible disabilities. The season also showcases and supports the work of disabled, D/deaf and neuro-diverse artists.

“Extraordinary Bodies Young Artists have won the inaugural University of Brighton Freedom Season Bursary for their show, Till We Win, which will be performed at the Sallis Benney Theatre on Saturday, May 2.”

Julian added: “There are 170 venues as part of this year’s Brighton Fringe. These include several new venues, like The Rotunda, a new pop-up theatre on Regency Square; The Electric Arcade, a new space run by the team behind The Warren; The Bee’s Mouth, now run by Best Venue award winners Junkyard Dogs, and The Walrus which is a new home for Laughing Horse events.

The full programme can also be viewed on the Brighton Fringe website brightonfringe.org and on the Brighton Fringe app, available on Google Play and Apple Store. Tickets for all events can be bought through the website and app too, as well as by calling the Brighton Fringe Box Office on 01273 917272 or visiting the box offices on New Road, open from February 27, or at Brighton Spiegeltent, which will be open for the duration of the Fringe.

2019 saw record-breaking audience numbers with over 600,000 attendances, bringing an estimated £20 million to the local economy. There were more than 4,500 performances and events, covering everything from cabaret to workshops.

The tagline for Brighton Fringe 2020 is ‘Dive In’ as Brighton Fringe aims to give people a platform to make things happen.

Julian explains: “It is a catalyst for every possible kind of creative work to take place. It therefore makes for the largest and most eclectic pool of talent in England, in one place, at the same time, and we invite the public to immerse themselves and dive into what is on offer.”

