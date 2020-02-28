Busk your way into a top musical at Theatre Royal Brighton

Theatre Royal Brighton is looking for buskers to take part in the multi-award winning Broadway and West End musical Once.

They are offering the chance to swap the streets of Brighton for the plush surroundings of Theatre Royal Brighton.

Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “Theatre Royal Brighton are seeking buskers to play in the bars of the Theatre during the run of Once the musical in April.

“Based on the critically acclaimed and much loved film, Once tells the uplifting yet yearning story of two lost souls – a Dublin street busker and a Czech musician. Celebrated for its original score including the Academy Award winning song Falling Slowly, Once is a spellbinding musical filled with live music, from lush ballads to barnstorming reels.

“To enter the competition simply video yourself busking a song from the musical Once and post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Don’t forget to tag Theatre Royal Brighton in your post and use the hashtag #BuskOnceBrighton. The video can take place anywhere, from the streets of Brighton to your own bedroom.

“Three brilliant buskers (soloists or bands) will be selected to entertain audiences during the run from Monday, April 20-Saturday, April 25. The closing date is Friday, April 3.

To book tickets visit: http://www.atgtickets.com/brighton,

Daniel Healy and Emma Lucia return to the roles of Guy and Girl after receiving critical and audience acclaim in the production’s premiere last year at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch.

Daniel Healy is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor, who has co-written songs for multi-platinum artist Ronan Keating including the single Breathe, which topped the BBC Radio 2 Playlist. Theatre credits include Backbeat and Once, both in the West End. Emma Lucia made her professional debut as Marilyn and understudying Carole King in the UK Tour of Beautiful, before taking on the role of Girl in Once.

Joining are Dan Bottomley as Billy, Matthew Burns as Eamon, Ellen Chivers as Reza, Rosalind Ford as Ex-Girlfriend, Lloyd Gorman as Svejc, David Heywood as Emcee, Samuel Martin as Bank Manager, Peter Peverley as Da, Susannah Van Den Berg as Baruska and James William-Pattison as Andrej. The cast also includes Emma Fraser, Seán Keany, Hanna Khogali and Conor McFarlane.

Once is directed by Peter Rowe with set and costume design by Libby Watson, musical supervision by Ben Goddard, choreography by Francesca Jaynes, lighting design by Mark Dymock, sound design by James Cook, projection design by Peter Hazelwood and orchestrations by Martin Lowe. Casting is by Debbie O’Brien.

Based on the cult 2007 Irish indie feature, originally shot on a micro-budget of just $160,000, Once premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2011 before transferring to Broadway in 2012.

There it won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. Productions have since opened all over the world, including the West End production in 2013 which received the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

