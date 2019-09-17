Cabaret at The Hawth - review

The last time we saw John Partridge and Kara Lily Hayworth at The Hawth they were blowing us away as Billy Flynn and Cilla Black respectively.

And now the pair are back on the Hawth stage in Bill Kenwright's presents the multi award-winning production of Kander and Ebb’s Cabaret with stunning results.

The cast of Cabaret. PHOTO CREDIT: TheOtherRichard

Partridge was simply born to play the iconic role of Emcee. Camp, menacing, unhinged, extrovert and empathetic - it's a great role and it was played to perfection by the former Eastender.

Hayworth doesn't quite get to showcase her voice like she did in Cilla, but that does not take anything away from her performance as Sally Bowles. She lights up the stage every time she's on it and she absolutely nailed the title song.

It's not just about the two headline stars who impress - Anita Harris and James Paterson are heart-breaking as Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz while Charles Hagerty (Cliff Bradshaw), Nick Tizzard (Ernst Ludwig) and Basienka Blake (Frauline Kost) offer great support.

And it's not just the subject matter and performances which are dark and menacing, the choreography is also, at times, unsettling but brilliant. And the set and staging is stunning.

There are amazing routines - Two Ladies is hilarious and technically astonishing while Tomorrow Belongs to Me is as terrifying as anything you will see on the Hawth stage.

But it's the haunting final scene that will linger long in the memory. It will move and shock you in equal measure.

Cabaret is powerful, evocative, haunting and, given the state of the world we currently live in, terrifyingly topical. A must see.

Running time: 2hrs 20mins, includes interval

Please note: Cabaret is rated 14+ as the show contains adult themes, nudity and scenes of a sexual nature.