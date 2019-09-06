Chichester Cathedral’s free lunchtime concerts resume

Chichester Cathedral’s free lunchtime concerts restart on September 10 after the summer break.

The concerts take place on Tuesdays at 1.10pm during term time in the setting of the Cathedral Nave and feature a wealth of renowned local, national and international musicians. Each performance lasts approximately 50 minutes, and visitors are welcome to come and go as they please.

The autumn series begins with Chichester Cathedral’s assistant organist, Timothy Ravalde who will play Louis Vierne’s Symphony No 2 composed in 1902. Timothy has been assistant organist since 2010, accompanying the daily services, assisting with the training of the choir, and appearing on numerous recordings and broadcasts. Since 2011 he has also been the musical director of Fernhurst Choral Society with whom he has conducted a wide range of the choral and oratorio repertoire.

Other concerts in the series which run until November 19, feature Chichester pianist Maria Luc; Frederick Stocken, organist and assistant director of music at St George’s Metropolitan Cathedral, whose Chichester Service was commissioned for the Southern Cathedrals Festival held in the city this summer; and a host of other musicians performing on a range of instruments.

