Chichester's Dutch Criminal Record release their latest single Vinnetrow Road

The track sees the band take on an elevated sound, with much heavier production value.

Recorded at Ford Lane Studios in West Sussex, DCR’s local for all single recordings, the band say they are proud to release this new song to the world, further developing their discography and showing a new direction of production.

On the release, Joe Delaney-Stone said: “This song is about dealing with stress, first and foremost, and the impact on stress that social media can have.

“Social media, as great as it can be, can have such a negative effect on your own relation to the outside world and we have seen first-hand the struggles it can bring. We started it back in 2018 and have been working on it through various sessions and studio slots since then.

“We’ve had an incredible year so far, with some really exciting developments for the band. Our highlight for 2019 was unquestionably, playing the Wedgewood Rooms in Portsmouth. A lot of our original fan base and friends and family are based there, so, to see so many familiar faces and play to such a large crowd was a real moment for us as a band.

“We are currently in the midst of playing a bunch of shows along the south coast, with our next show being in Bristol on Monday 18th. It’ll be one last push for the end of the year, then we’ll be back with an exciting new project in 2020.”