Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch

Chichester Spiegeltent 2019 offers a brand-new venue for the city at Chichester Festival Theatre, featuring an eclectic mix of events, from cabaret and music to circus and comedy.

CFT spokeswoman Lucinda Morrison said: “The Chichester Spiegeltent promises something completely fresh and contemporary. Kick back with friends when it gets dark with a festival atmosphere, bar and late-night events. During the day, bring the kids for beatboxing adventures, comedy and crafts. The Spiegeltent will be situated on the edge of Oaklands Park, right by the Festival Theatre.”

It will go up in late September, in time for Sing Yer Heart Out For The Lads.

“It’s an ornate, historic travelling tent, constructed from wood and canvas and decorated with mirrors and stained glass.”

Music and cabaret will feature strongly:

Black Cat Cabaret: Salon Des Artistes, November 8-9, 9.30pm. An intimate evening of five-star variety from London’s cabaret trailblazers.

Camille O’sullivan Sings Cave, November 10, 7.30pm. The queen of cabaret brings a new show exploring the dark and light of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds’ music.

Le Gateau Chocolat & Jonny Woo: A Night At The Musicals, November 15-16, 9.30pm. The performers will drag you through a back catalogue of fabulous musicals, from Gypsy to Grease, Annie and The Lion King.

Drag Night with Cilly Black & Friends, October 25, 10pm. Cilly Black invites you to join her and her friends Alfie Ordinary and Cherry Liquor for a night of “lethal lip-syncing and cutting comedy.”

There will also be theatre and circus:

Sing Yer Heart Out For The Lads, October 5-November 2. Saturday 7 October 2000. Gina, landlady of The King George pub, has a lot on her plate. The England vs Germany World Cup qualifying match is about to start, the pub football team is about to charge in and the TV’s on the blink. Over the next few hours, national defeat looms and tensions rise, fuelled by the fury of the pub team captain, Lawrie, and the propaganda of right-wing extremist Alan. And while policeman Lee struggles to keep the peace, squaddie Mark and Gina’s bullied son Glen are fighting their own demons.

Surge, October 16, 6pm. Performer Chantelle Walker and sound engineer Curtis Arnold Harmer explore stereotypes and prejudice in a look at being young, black and British.

Bromance, November 6-8, 7pm; November 9, 2pm and 7pm. Barely Methodical Troupe are at the forefront of a new kind of physical performance, mixing the “show-stopping acrobatics of circus with the emotional punch of theatre.”

Euan, November 9, 5pm. We’ve lost Euan. Euan ain’t coming back. Following a regional tour, Brighton Fringe award-winner Euan from ChewBoy Productions is a madcap play delving deep into what we’d do to save our own skins.

Enter The Dragons, November 11-12, 7pm. A surreal odyssey which explodes the myths about getting older. Abigail Dooley and Emma Edwards present a comedic call to arms, marrying a wry exploration of the trials and tribulations of ageing with a dark surrealism as they embark on a quest to halt the ageing process – or at least re-brand it.

Comedy, spoken word and gaming will also feature strongly in Chichester’s new Spiegeltent

Tongue Fu, November 5, 7pm. Writer and musician Chris Redmond invites poets, comedians, storytellers and rappers to take risks, re-working material live with improvised soundtracks from a team of quick witted, genre-hopping musicians. With special guests including poet and theatremaker Francesca Beard and London Laureate and Channel 4 Playwright in Residence Zia Ahmed, Tongue Fu is part gig, part experiment.

Angela Barnes: Rose-Tinted, November 6, 9pm. After a career in health and social care, Angela embarked on her life-long dream to become a comedian and won the 2011 BBC New Comedy Award. Since then, she and her witty worldview have appeared on BBC’s Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and The News Quiz. Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Angela is back with her brand-new show Rose-Tinted – trying really hard to look on the bright side of life.

George Egg: Movable Feast, November 7, 9pm. Direct from the Edinburgh Fringe comes a band new comedy-and-cooking show from award-winning stand-up George Egg, who makes gourmet food live on stage.

Jen Brister: Under Privilege, November 12, 9pm. Jen Brister –stand-up comedian, writer and actor – has it all: a wife, kids, a house and a job she loves (sometimes) so what the hell is she moaning about? Join Jen as she takes an irreverent look at the often controversial subject of ‘privilege’. Who has it? Who doesn’t? And why does no one like to admit they have any?

Nautilus, November 14, 9pm; November 15, 7pm. Clown Trygve Wakenshaw’s long-limbed body shape-shifts into a multitude of characters, scenarios and jokes, exploring the form of mime to its “most idiosyncratic peripheries”. An energetic show, Nautilus is “a salute to the human imagination.”

Shazia Mirza: Coconut, November 16, 7pm. Following her recent shows With Love from St Tropez and The Kardashians Made Me Do It, Shazia Mirza is taking on the burning issues of our time in her new show for 2019. After surviving The Island with Bear Grylls, she reveals how it is a metaphor for survival in life.

Wifi Wars, November 13-14, 7pm. Team captain/narrator of Dara O’Briain’s Go 8 Bit, Steve McNeil hosts, using Wifi Wars’ world record-breaking interactive tech. Bring a charged smartphone to play along and compete against the whole audience to win the show.

Steve McNeil: Video Games, November 13, 9pm. Essentially, Steve bangs on about video games for an hour. It might be some bits from his book about the history of video games. It might be some anecdotes about his TV show. It might even involve playing games.

Coming up for children and families:

Go Kid Music: 3 Excellent Little Pigs, November 9, 10.30am. A fresh and fun reworking of the classic tale of three little pigs, complete with puppets, lots of audience participation and original songs.

Go Kid Music: A Pirate Adventure, November 10, 10.30am. Join Al Start for a swashbuckling family musical show. Wear your finest pirate costume to follow the clues, sail the seas and, just maybe, find the treasure.

Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure For Kids, November 10, 2pm. Meet the world record-breaking beatboxer who makes all kinds of music using just his mouth and a mic, and become one of his sidekicks.

James Campbell: The Funny Thing About… November 16, 3pm. James will find The Funny Things about everything including pets and couscous.

Booking opens: Thursday August 29 (online, phone and in person): 01243 781312; chichesterspiegeltent.com