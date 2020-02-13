Classical saxophonist Jonathan Radford to perform for Haywards Heath Music Society

The Haywards Heath Music Society welcomes classical saxophonist Jonathan Radford to a recital that will take the audience around the world with both transcribed music and pieces originally composed for saxophone.

The Haywards Heath Music Society welcomes classical saxophonist Jonathan Radford to a recital that will take the audience around the world with both transcribed music and pieces originally composed for saxophone.

The concert is on Saturday, February 15 at 7.30pm.

Ian Hill, chairman of Haywards Heath Music Society, said: “Jonathan is a multi-prize winner and is cutting short a concert tour of Australia to come to Haywards Heath.

“Praised for his exceptional musicianship and emotive playing, Jonathan is one of the leading classical saxophonists of his generation.

“In high demand internationally as a soloist and chamber musician he was featured as a Rising Star in BBC Music Magazine 2018 and was the Royal Over-Seas League Music Competition Gold Medallist and first prize winner.

“The saxophone is an incredibly versatile instrument and Jonathan plays the soprano, alto and tenor versions tonight accompanied by pianist Ashley Fripp, another outstanding artist who, like Jonathan, has played in the top concerts halls in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Australia and won many prestigious prizes.

“Highlights will be the duo’s rendition of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and the rousing History of the Tango by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla.

“Classical works by Debussy and Schumann round off this extremely creative programme by two hugely talented performers at the peak of their careers!”

The venue is Haywards Heath Methodist Church, 28 Perrymount Road, RH16 3DN.