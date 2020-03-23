Coronavirus: 2020 Chichester Cathedral Festival of Flowers postponed until 2021

The Festival has been put back a year amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak

Craig Sergeant, director of the Cathedral Restoration and Development Trust which organises the event, said: “Due to the ongoing public health situation, it is with great regret that Chichester Cathedral has announced the postponement of the 2020 Festival of Flowers, originally scheduled for May 28-30 2020 (with the preview evening on May 27).

“On a positive note however, it is now planned to take place from June 3-5 2021 (preview evening on June 2).”

Craig added: “The postponement of this much-loved biennial event is a major disappointment to all of us including the staff and army of volunteers who have been working tirelessly over the last year. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support, and we know that you will understand that this is, of course, the prudent action to take in the light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Ticket holders will be contacted very shortly for refunds, and further information is available on the Cathedral website.

“The Sunday morning Eucharist Service at 10am performed by the Cathedral clergy is now live streamed from the Cathedral’s website. The clergy continue to meet for prayer during the current crisis. To watch from home, simply visit the Cathedral website before 10am and follow the link to Worship.”