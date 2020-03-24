Coronavirus: Brighton's Great Escape new music festival cancelled

The Great Escape – Brighton’s Festival For New Music – has been cancelled amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers have issued a statement saying cancellation was the best decision for fans, musicians, staff and the community – and that they will be back in May next year.

They are contacting ticket-holders about refund arrangements.

Showcasing more than 400 up-and-coming artists from all over the world across 35 walk-able venues every May in Brighton, the festival comes promised as “the first place to discover your new favourite artist and see them in an intimate setting before they go on to headline major festival stages.”

TGE is also attended by the music industry who are on the hunt for the next big thing. The organisation runs a conference alongside the gigs featuring insightful panels, topical debates, keynote speeches and networking opportunities in abundance.