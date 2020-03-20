Coronavirus: live streaming for Sunday morning services at Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral is to live stream Sunday morning services – in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following guidance from the Church of England, as of March 17, Chichester Cathedral will no longer be holding its scheduled daily public services until further notice.

However, from this Sunday, March 22, every Sunday morning Mattins service performed by the Cathedral clergy will be live streamed from the Cathedral’s website. The clergy continue to meet for prayer during the current crisis.

To watch from home, simply visit the Cathedral website before 10am and follow the link to ‘Worship’. This will direct you not only to the live stream, but provides other information including prayers for personal use at home.

The Dean of Chichester, the Very Rev Stephen Waine, said: “The doors of Chichester Cathedral remain open for private prayer.

“The Cathedral has been at the heart of the community for 900 years, and we will not only continue to be a centre of the Christian faith, but a place for support, peace and reflection which is open to everybody. Streaming our Sunday morning service is just one of the new ideas we are developing in order to continue the life and work of the Cathedral at this unprecedented time.”

For more information, visit http://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk



