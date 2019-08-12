EastEnder and I’m a Celebrity winner Charlie Brooks will be Crawley's panto star

EastEnder and I’m a Celebrity winner Charlie Brooks has been confirmed for this year’s Crawley pantomime. The venue is promising the “purrfect” Christmas treat, Dick Whittington featuring Charlie as Queen Rat.

EastEnder and I’m a Celebrity winner Charlie Brooks has been confirmed for this year’s Crawley pantomime. The venue is promising the “purrfect” Christmas treat, Dick Whittington featuring Charlie as Queen Rat.

Hawth spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Charlie rose to prominence playing the role of Janine Butcher in BBC1’s flagship series EastEnders. Her portrayal earned her National Television Award nominations as both Most Popular Newcomer and Most Popular Actress, alongside numerous other nominations and wins.”

Charlie’s other extensive television credits include: Robin Hood, Love Soup, Angel of Death and Bleak House (all for BBC), Suspects (Channel 5) and Wired (ITV).

On stage, Charlie received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire (Curve, Leicester) and as Sandra in Beautiful Thing (Arts Theatre, London and national tour), amongst others. As herself, Charlie has appeared on television shows including: The Chase: Celebrity Special; Celebrity Juice; Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special; Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule; Loose Women, and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, which she won in 2012.

Lorraine added: “The star cast is completed by television favourites Gemma Hunt from CBeebies’ Swashbuckle and Channel 5’s Milkshake! presenter David Ribi, alongside Crawley’s dame in residence, the fabulous Michael J Batchelor and Richard Franks, who are both back by popular demand.

“Once again, the show will be written by Paul Hendy, and produced by Evolution, the same team behind last year’s smash hit, Aladdin.

“Dick Whittington is a pantomime adventure like no other, with spectacular sets and costumes, amazing special effects and a funny script that will have all ages rolling in the aisles.”

8 Hotels offers fascinating evening in Chichester's Minerva Theatre