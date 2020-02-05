Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss...

Roger McGough, author of more than a hundred books of poetry for adults and children, teams up with LiTTLe MACHiNe as he heads to Chichester’s Minerva Theatre (February 7, 7.45pm).

They will be setting poems to music with Roger promising a fine selection of vintage, classic and surprising poems, on the back of his exuberant new collection joinedupwriting.

For 50 years, Roger McGough has delighted readers with poetry that is at once playful and poignant, intimate and universal.

The collection ranges from forgotten friendships and the idiosyncrasies of family life to the trauma of war and contemporary global politics, exploring the human experience in all its shades of light and dark but always with Roger’s signature wit.

Carol Ann Duffy dubbed Roger “the patron saint of poetry.”

Tickets for the evening are available from Chichester Festival Theatre online at www.cft.org.uk.

Harting Film Night offers the film Red Joan on Thursday, February 14 at 7 for 7.30pm. Red Joan (2018) is a British spy drama based on a novel of the same name written by Jennie Rooney which was itself inspired by the life of Melita Norwood, the longest-serving British KGB spy. Norwood worked at the British Non-Ferrous Metals Research Association as a secretary and supplied the Soviet Union with nuclear secrets. The materials that Norwood betrayed to the USSR hastened the pace at which the Soviets developed nuclear bomb technology.

Tickets (£6) from the Harting Stores but you can pay at the door. A bar will be available from 7pm and during the interval when ice creams will also be on sale.

A Monster Calls, based on the novel by Patrick Ness and inspired by an idea by Siobhan Dowd, comes to Chichester Festival Theatre from February 6-15.

Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won’t stop interfering and the kids at school won’t look him in the eye.

Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking. It’s come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it’s finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

Blood Brothers’ spring 2020 tour opens at the Theatre Royal Brighton from February 4-8, with Lyn Paul in the role of Mrs Johnstone.

She is joined by Alexander Patmore as Mickey, Joel Benedict as Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Robbie Scotcher as the narrator.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and Tell Me It’s Not True.

Tickets from the venue.

Tom Hanks on fine form!

Have you managed to work out the ending?

Great fun with the new David Copperfield film

Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue

Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland confirms Brighton date